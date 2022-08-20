Bayer 04 Leverkusen - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga / Matchday 3
BayArena / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
22006
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
22006
3
1. FC KölnKOE
21104
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
21104
5
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
21104
8
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
21013
18
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
20020
Latest news

Bundesliga

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – The next English jewel for Borussia Dortmund

16/08/2022 at 13:58

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich cruise to win over Wolfsburg

14/08/2022 at 18:13

