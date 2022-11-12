Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VfB Stuttgart

Bundesliga / Matchday 15
BayArena / 12.11.2022
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
VfB Stuttgart
Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
4-4-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

VfB Stuttgart

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1494131
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1483327
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1483327
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1482426
5
RB LeipzigRBL
1474325
13
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
1443715
15
VfB StuttgartVFB
1435614
