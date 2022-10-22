Bayer 04 Leverkusen - VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 11
BayArena / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1072123
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1054119
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1053218
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1052317
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1052317
13
VfL WolfsburgWOB
1024410
16
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
102268
Latest news

Bundesliga

Haberer at the double as Union Berlin stun Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead

16/10/2022 at 17:52

Bundesliga

Rampant Bayern leapfrog Freiburg with thumping win

16/10/2022 at 19:38

