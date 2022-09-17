Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Werder Bremen

Bundesliga / Matchday 7
BayArena / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Lineups

Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-5-1
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Werder Bremen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
642014
2
SC FreiburgSCF
641113
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
633012
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
640212
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
640212
9
Werder BremenSVW
62228
17
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
61144
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund miss chance to go top after defeat at Leipzig

10/09/2022 at 15:45

Bundesliga

Guirassy nets late penalty as Bayern held at home by Stuttgart

10/09/2022 at 21:17

