Bayern Munich's perfect start to the Bundesliga campaign is over after a they were held to a 1-1 draw by a stubborn Borussia Monchengladbach side.

Julian Nagelsmann had two goals through Sadio Mane chalked off due to offsides, with VAR intervening for the first after its initial allowance.

Ad

But it was Marcus Thuram - quiet throughout - who thought he would be the match-winner, seizing upon a Dayot Upamecano mistake on the halfway line, racing through to slot home beyond the onrushing Manuel Neuer.

Bundesliga Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum 21/08/2022 AT 15:20

The visitors weren't comfortable by any means: Daniel Farke's side had their goalkeeper Yann Sommer to thank as he denied Upamecano on two minutes after the Frenchman's flicked header, and he denied Mane from point-blank range at the double just after the hour mark as die Fohlen stood firm.

The Swiss goalkeeper foiled Leroy Sane in a one-on-one after the German had shown frightening pace to latch onto a Thomas Muller through pass, evading the desperate Ko Itakura but failing to beat the visiting shot-stopper.

It was Leroy Sane who provided Bayern with the vital equaliser seven minutes from time: firing home after being allowed too much space and time in the middle of the box.

Bayern continued to batter on the Gladbach door in their typical, gegenpressing fashion, but die Borussen proved to be their bogey side once more, holding out for another huge result for them at the Allianz Arena.

TALKING POINT - SUPER SOMMER THE SPECTACULAR

The Swiss shot-stopper was electric this evening, and would have been bitterly disappointed to see his clean sheet disappear right at the death.

Saving everything Bayern threw at him, Gladbach will most certainly have their number one to thank as they escape from the Allianz Arena with a valuable point.

Luca Netz and Joe Scally were impressive at full-back, and Manu Kone was gargantuan in the engine room, but this result is down to the brilliance of Yann Sommer in the visiting goal.

Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) against Bayern Munich Image credit: Getty Images

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - YANN SOMMER, BORUSSIA MONCHENGLADBACH

The doubters that voiced their concerns about Sommer's consistency have been silenced now, with the transfer rumours linking the Gladbach 'keeper with a move to Manchester United very much supported by this performance.

It was a complete display from the goalkeeper; he demonstrated his commanding of the area, his aerial ability in claiming crosses, and of course, his shot-stopping that forced Nagelsmann and Bayern into frustration and frenzy.

PLAYER RATINGS

Bayern: Neuer 6, Pavard 6, Upamecano 6, Hernandez 6, Davies 7, Kimmich 6, Sabitzer 6, Coman 7, Müller 6, Sane 7, Mane 6, Musiala 7, Gnabry 6, De Ligt 6.

Gladbach: Sommer 9, Scally 7, Itakura 7, Elvedi 7, Netz 7, Kone 8, Kramer 6, Neuhaus 7, Hofmann 6, Thuram 7, Plea 6, Wolf 6, Jantschke 6, Friedrich 6, Hermann 6.

Leroy Sane of Bayern Munich is put under pressure by Christoph Kramer of Borussia Monchengladbach during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Borussia Mönchengladbach at Allianz Arena Image credit: Getty Images

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

2': GREAT SAVE! Kimmich's delivery... Upamecano! Great save from Sommer to deny him!

34': GOALLL!!! Finally, the deadlock is broken. Sadio Mane gets his fourth goal in as many games. Itt's a great ball across the box from Thomas Muller, and Mane ghosts in at the far post to tap home. 1-0. // 36': NO GOAL! The goal is disallowed, with Leroy Sane interfering with play in an offside position! A huge let-off for Gladbach.

43': GOALLLL!!!! Gladbach are ahead, and it's Marcus Thuram! How's this for smash and grab? A mistake at the back from Upamecano allows his compatriot in on goal, and he finishes with aplomb! What a story here!

64': GREAT SAVE! Leroy Sane latches onto a Muller through ball with frightening pace to get away from Itakura, but Sommer is out quickly to foil him!

83':GOALLL!!! Sane has finally breached the visiting defence! Firing into the bottom corner with his left, he had too much space and time in the middle of the box, with great vision from Musiala.

KEY STAT

Bundesliga No Lewandowski, no problem – Musiala stands tall as a future Bayern superstar 19/08/2022 AT 10:58