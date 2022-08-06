Marco Reus' early tap-in earned Borussia Dortmund victory but if Patrick Schick had been in form Bayer Leverkusen could have earned at least a point.

Youssoufa Moukoko's cross was turned towards goal at the back post by Karim Adeyemi and though Lukas Hradecky contrived along with the post to just keep the ball from passing the line the Dortmund skipper was there to open the scoring.

Ad

Schick had a chance in the first half to equalise in the first half when he shot just wide of the top corner from the edge of box, then twice in the second half he was denied at point-blank range by Gregor Kobel.

Football Ten Hag at Man Utd, the 'real' Messi and are Barca back? - The European Storylines we're watching YESTERDAY AT 11:02

In the 64th minute he met Moussa Diaby's low inswinging cross at the six-yard box but his effort flew straight into the mid-riff of Kobel.

Five minutes later, Sardar Azmoun's clever touch set Schick up for an equaliser but Kobel raced out to deny him with his legs.

There was drama in injury time as Leverkusen stopper Hradecky was red-carded for catching the ball just outside the area in front of Marco Reus.

More to follow..

Transfers 'Hopefully we can get it done' - Tuchel aims to sign Cucurella in time to face Everton YESTERDAY AT 10:58