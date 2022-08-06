Borussia Dortmund - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bundesliga / Matchday 1
Signal Iduna Park / 06.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-3-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-3-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-3-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC KölnKOE
00000
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
00000
1
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
00000
1
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
00000
1
Borussia DortmundBVB
00000
