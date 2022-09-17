Borussia Dortmund - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Signal Iduna Park / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/schalke-04/teamcenter.shtml
FC Schalke 04
Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-5-1
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

FC Schalke 04

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
642014
2
SC FreiburgSCF
641113
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
633012
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
640212
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
640212
12
FC Schalke 04S04
61326
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund miss chance to go top after defeat at Leipzig

10/09/2022 at 15:45

Bundesliga

Guirassy nets late penalty as Bayern held at home by Stuttgart

10/09/2022 at 21:17

