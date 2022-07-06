Borussia Dortmund have confirmed the signing of Sebastien Haller from Ajax on a four-year contract.

Haller has impressed at Ajax, scoring 47 goals in 66 appearances as he helped the club to win the last two Eredivisie titles, plus the KNVB Cup in 2021.

His great form saw him score 11 goals in eight games during last season’s Champions League.

"We are very pleased that we were able to sign Sebastien Haller, a seasoned centre forward who recently caused a sensation in the Champions League,” said Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

“But who also knows the Bundesliga in particular and has already proven his class and high finishing quality there.

"The overall package is very promising. Sebastien has a high level of physical presence and is also very resilient physically.

“With his experience, he can give our young players support and stability on the offensive. In the talks with us, he made it clear that he would like to achieve something with BVB."

A replacement for Erling Haaland

With Dortmund losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City, Haller is set to fill the hole the Norwegian star left.

Haller previously played for Eintracht Frankfurt, where his reputation began to soar, before a move to West Ham saw him struggle.

The last two years have seen Haller’s stock rise again, leading to Dortmund signing him as they hope he can continue his incredible goalscoring run.

A big summer for Dortmund

Dortmund have spent around £47 million this summer before signing Haller to strengthen the team, after finishing second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga last season.

Niklas Sule was the first signing, with Nico Schlotterbeck, Karim Adeyemi and Salih Ozcan also joining the squad, which is now led by new head coach Edin Terzic.

The 2022-23 Bundesliga season will begin on August 5.

