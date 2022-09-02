Borussia Dortmund - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Signal Iduna Park / 02.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
431010
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
431010
3
SC FreiburgSCF
43019
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
43019
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
43019
Latest news

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

Bundesliga

Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum

21/08/2022 at 17:59

