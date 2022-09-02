Borussia Dortmund moved to the top of the Bundesliga table as Edin Terzic’s side sealed their fourth win in five league games with a 1-0 victory over TSG Hoffenheim at Signal Iduna Park.

Dortmund were the side in the ascendancy early on, and took the lead in the 16th minute.

Marco Reus scored the opening goal in a Bundesliga match for Dortmund for a record-equalling 45th time, as the BVB captain met Julian Brandt’s first-time through ball inside the area to finish well beyond Hoffenheim goalkeeper Oliver Baumann from an acute angle.

BVB then had a golden opportunity to double their lead in the 22nd minute, but Jamie Bynoe-Gittens could only put his close-range effort wide of the post when it seemed easier to score.

Hoffenheim manager Andre Breitenreiter rang the changes at half-time, and Die Kraichgauer’s different approach almost brought them level, but Georginio Rutter could only put his close-range effort wide of the far post midway through the second half.

Dortmund held on for the remainder of the second half to seal their third consecutive win over Hoffenheim and go two-points clear at the top.

TALKING POINT - Dortmund get the job done

Previous encounters between these two sides have often seen goals galore - the last meeting between Hoffenheim and Dortmund ended in a 3-2 win for BVB last season.

That did not prove to be the case tonight, but Edin Terzic will be pleased that his Dortmund team were able to grind out the victory at the Westfalenstadion after conceding three goals after the 89th minute in their last home game to lose 3-2 against Werder Bremen in extraordinary circumstances.

After completely dominating the first 45 minutes in this game, Dortmund were then matched in the second half by Hoffenheim in large spells. BVB's defence stood firm, however, and their back-line rarely looked in trouble.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Marius Wolf

Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus (2R) celebrates after scoring a goal with Dortmunds German midfielder Marius Wolf (L) and Dortmund's English forward Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (2L) and Dortmund's German midfielder Julian Brandt Image credit: Getty Images

Dortmund's lively left-back had a great game today for his side, and his attacking intent down the flanks was very noticeable as he tried as often as possible to get crosses into the box, or cut inside and shoot whenever he was in an advanced position.

In total, Wolf made four key passes, made two successful dribbles, and won all three of his tackles that were attempted. On top of that, he also made one clearance and an interception.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund: Kobel 7, Meunier 7, Hummels 7, Schlotterbeck 6, Wolf 8, Brandt 7, Bellingham 7, Ozcan 7, Reus 7, Bynoe-Gittens 6, Modeste 7. Subs: Reyna 6, Sule 6, Moukoko 6, Hazard 6.

TSG Hoffenheim: Baumann 7, Akpoguma 6, Vogt 6, Kabak 6, Angelino 6, Baumgartner 6, Geiger 6, Promel 5, Skov 6, Rutter 6, Kramaric 6. Subs: Damar 6, Dabbur 6, Rudy 6, Larsen 6, Kaderabek 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

16’ - GOAL! (Marco Reus) - Some beautiful team play from the home side! Bynoe-Gittens centres the ball into the area, which Brandt feeds through to Reus in the box with a single touch, and the Dortmund captain finishes very well from an angle in the area beyond Baumann!

22’ - CHANCE! - What a chance for Dortmund! Brandt does well to lay the ball off to Modeste on his right. The forwards arrows in a low cross from the byline for Bynoe-Gittens in the box, but the young winger cannot get clean contact on the ball, and he puts his shot wide when it seemed easier to score!

33’ - PENALTY SHOUT? - Dortmund fans are incensed! The home side break, and Wolf attempts to put in a cross from the left-edge of the area, which Kabak blocks with his arm! His arm was by his side, but there was a slight movement towards the ball. VAR checks it, but the check is over! Hoffenheim may be a bit fortunate there.

44’ - GREAT MOVE! - That would've been a sensational goal! Meunier's cross into the box finds Bellingham, who flicks the ball beautifully behind him with a back heel for Reus to hit first-time, but his effort just clears the crossbar! Some excellent one-touch football there.

53’ - CHANCE! - Hoffenheim go close! A lovely through ball is played for Rutter, who gets the ball on the turn and is one-on-one with Kobel, but his effort goes wide of the far post!

KEY STATS

Borussia Dortmund's victory over TSG Hoffenheim this evening means they have sealed three consecutive wins over the Sinsheim-based side for the first time ever in the league.

Marco Reus has now scored the opening goal in a Bundesliga match for Borussia Dortmund a total of 45 times, equalling Manfred Burgsmülller’s club record.

