Borussia Dortmund - Werder Bremen

Bundesliga / Matchday 3
Signal Iduna Park / 20.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-dortmund/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia Dortmund
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Lineups

Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
Borussia Dortmund

4-5-1
Borussia Dortmund
4-5-1
Werder Bremen

3-5-2
Werder Bremen
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia Dortmund

Werder Bremen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
22006
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
22006
3
1. FC KölnKOE
21104
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
21104
5
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
21104
10
Werder BremenSVW
20202
