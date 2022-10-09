Borussia M’gladbach - 1. FC Köln

Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Borussia-Park / 09.10.2022
Borussia M’gladbach
Not started
-
-
1. FC Köln
Lineups

Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-5-1
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
5-3-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
1. FC Köln logo
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia M’gladbach

1. FC Köln

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
2
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
843115
4
Werder BremenSVW
943215
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
850315
9
1. FC KölnKOE
834113
11
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
833212
