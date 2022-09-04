Borussia M’gladbach - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Borussia-Park / 04.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-monchengladbach/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia M’gladbach
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fsv-mainz-05/teamcenter.shtml
1. FSV Mainz 05
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-5-1
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-5-2
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-5-1
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
1. FSV Mainz 05 logo
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia M’gladbach

1. FSV Mainz 05

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
540112
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
540112
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
532011
4
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
532011
5
1. FC KölnKOE
52309
7
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
42208
9
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
42117
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund nick narrow win over Hoffenheim to go top thanks to Reus strike

20 hours ago

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

Related matches

Eintracht Frankfurt
0
0
RB Leipzig
12'
FC Augsburg
-
-
Hertha Berlin
04/09
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
2
3
SC Freiburg
VfL Bochum
0
2
Werder Bremen

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Borussia M’gladbach and 1. FSV Mainz 05 with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 4 September 2022.

Catch the latest Borussia M’gladbach and 1. FSV Mainz 05 news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.