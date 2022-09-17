Borussia M’gladbach - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Borussia-Park / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/borussia-monchengladbach/teamcenter.shtml
Borussia M’gladbach
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Lineups

Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-5-1
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-5-1
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-5-1
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Borussia M’gladbach

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
642014
2
SC FreiburgSCF
641113
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
633012
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
640212
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
640212
8
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
62319
10
RB LeipzigRBL
62228
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund miss chance to go top after defeat at Leipzig

10/09/2022 at 15:45

Bundesliga

Guirassy nets late penalty as Bayern held at home by Stuttgart

10/09/2022 at 21:17

