Borussia Dortmund completed a stunning comeback as Edin Terzic’s side came back from two goals down to salvage a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Westfalenstadion in the 132nd edition of Der Klassiker.

After a tense opening half an hour, which saw a lot of strong challenges flying in, Bayern struck first with 33 minutes on the clock.

Leon Goretzka’s low shot from 20 yards out found its way through a crowded penalty area and past Dortmund 'keeper Alexander Meyer as it nestled into the far corner.

Both sides made tactical changes at the break to try and affect the second half, and Bayern were the side to double their advantage in the 52nd minute.

Dortmund’s Meyer was unable to keep out Leroy Sane’s powerful strike from outside the area despite getting a glove on it, as BVB had their backs against the wall.

However, with 15 minutes to play, the home side had a lifeline as Youssoufa Moukoko slotted home coolly from inside the area past Manuel Neuer to become the youngest goalscorer in this historical fixture.

BVB kept applying the late pressure in the dying embers of the game, and then in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Anthony Modeste headed in Nico Schlotterbeck’s cross at the back post right in front of the famous Yellow Wall to send Signal Iduna Park into raptures and cruelly snatch the win away from Bayern in the final seconds.

TALKING POINT - A THRILLING EDITION OF DER KLASSIKER

This match usually brings with it some fireworks, and the latest edition of Der Klassiker certainly did not disappoint. We saw four goals, a brilliant comeback from the home side, and some old fashioned aggression - which only can be generated in rivalries like these.

After 60 minutes, it seemed that Bayern once again were going to keep up with recent history and triumph again in this fixture after a good display. Dortmund had other ideas. Roared on by the famous Sudtribune, BVB picked themselves up and found a dramatic equaliser that their late pressure deserved.

This result does neither side any favours, as a win would've sent one of them to the top of the Bundesliga. However, for Dortmund, a comeback this significant will feel like a victory, and an important point like this keeps them level on points with their big rivals.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - LEON GORETZKA

Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka celebrates his goal during the Bundesliga match between BVB Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich at Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany, on October 8, 2022 Image credit: Getty Images

The 27-year-old midfielder put in a display of the highest quality from the centre of the park, operating box-to-box to fashion chances for himself as well as put in some key tackles at the other end.

Goretzka scored the opening goal of the game, with a low strike from just inside the D which found its way into the far corner. He could've had a second with another long-range effort midway through the second half, but it went agonisingly wide of the post.

In total, the Bayern midfielder made one key pass, completed one successful dribble, won four tackles, and made two interceptions.

PLAYER RATINGS

Borussia Dortmund: Meyer 5, Guerreiro 6, Schlotterbeck 7, Hummels 6, Sule 6, Bellingham 6, Can 7, Ozcan 6, Brandt 7, Malen 6, Moukoko 7. Subs: Wolf 7, Adeyemi 7, Modeste 7, Hazard 6.

FC Bayern Munich: Neuer 7, Pavard 7, Upamecano 7, De Ligt 6, Davies 6, Goretzka 8*, Sabitzer 6, Sane 7, Musiala 7, Mane 6, Gnabry 6. Subs: Mazraoui 6, Kimmich 7, Stanisic 6, Coman 4, Choupo-Moting 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

30’ - GOOD SAVE! - Guerreiro goes for goal from the left-edge of the penalty area, and lines one up which is heading for the near corner, but Neuer is called into action and makes a good save to tip it over the bar for a corner!

33’ - GOAL! (Leon Goretzka) - Leon Goretzka gives the visitors the lead here at the Westfalenstadion! The midfielder hits a low shot towards the bottom corner after a cut-back by Musiala! It goes right through a cluster of bodies in the box. All of the initial work is done by Mane, as he drives down the left-hand side, before cutting inside to make the space as he chops the ball behind him for Musiala. It is a nice finish from just outside the D by Goretzka, but Dortmund goalkeeper Meyer got down late there and should've done better.

52’ - GOAL! (Leroy Sane) - Sane picks the ball up in a pocket of space outside the area, before rifling a powerful strike towards goal from just outside the D into the back of the net, despite Meyer getting a glove on it. Bayern are in control here in the Klassiker!

74’ - GOAL! (Youssoufa Moukoko) - Dortmund have pulled one back here! Modeste makes the impact down the left-channel and manages to cut the ball back into the centre of the area for Moukoko, who places a powerful low strike past Neuer into the corner of the net!

83’ - WHAT A CHANCE! - The home side should be level! Modeste has failed to take the opportunity! Adeyemi does brilliantly to drive with the ball down the right flank, before flashing a low cross into the box for Modeste, but he slices at the ball, and cannot cleanly connect! He tries to get a touch on the loose ball, but Neuer grabs hold of it first!

90+4’ - GOAL! (Anthony Modeste) - After a good minute or so of pressure, Dortmund strike in the last minute of stoppage time to dramatically level it! Adeyemi's ball over the top for Schlotterbeck looks like it has too much on it, but the defender does brilliantly to keep it from going out and digs out a clipped cross towards the back post, and Modeste is there to send the stadium into pandemonium!

KEY STATS

Following his assist for Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala has been directly involved in 14 goals across his 13 appearances in all competitions this season (7 goals, 7 assists) - already more than in his 40 games last term (13).

Leroy Sane has scored in three consecutive competitive matches for FC Bayern for the first time - he had previously only managed so in his career in September 2015 for Schalke.

Youssoufa Moukoko becomes Der Klassiker's youngest goalscorer at 17 years and 323 days.

