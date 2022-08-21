Bayern Munich continued their relentless start to the Bundesliga season by demolishing Bochum on Sunday afternoon.

Leroy Sane opened the scoring with a brilliant curling effort after four minutes with Matthijs de Ligt heading home on his debut to make it two before the half-hour mark.

Kingsley Coman slid a ball into the net from close range eight minutes later and before half-time he slipped through Sadio Mane to make it four at the break.

Coman was brought down for a spot kick in the 58th minute which Mane converted, Cristian Gamboa put through his own net and substitute Serge Gnabry crashed home a low drive from the edge of the box to seal the rout.

The result sees Bayern retain their perfect start and take their usual place at the summit of the Bundesliga, with Bochum propping up the table.

