Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting's first-half goals set up a comfortable win for Bayern Munich at Hoffenheim.

A tough contest between second and fifth in the Bundesliga was expected but Bayern dominated the match from the first whistle.

Musiala showed his customary composure to chest down and open the scoring after Leon Goretka's header from Joshua Kimmich's corner fell to him at the back post.

Choupo-Moting helped create and finish the second, passing wide to Serge Gnabry and then meeting the low ball from the right flank with a neat finish at the front post.

The second half was a tepid affair with Hoffenheim not looking capable of threatening a goal and Bayern happy the three points were secured.

The win sees Bayern move to within a point of Union Berlin at the top of the table, having played a game more. Hoffenheim drop to sixth spot.

TALKING POINT - Is Muller an automatic starter?

It seems heretic to say about the 33-year-old who has been snakebitten with Covid, muscle strain and now gastroenteritis in quick succession. For the last 13 seasons the Bayern legend has lived up to the impossibly high standards of the famous name on the back of his jersey, but in this post-Robert Lewandowski era does he fit in the first eleven anymore?

The early season travails of Sadio Mane have indicated that Eric Maxim Coupo-Moting is the best spearhead for the team this season. It is inconceivable that Mane will not ultimately find his spot on the left wing, similar to where he dazzled for Liverpool, and Jamal Musiala is playing too well in Muller's old role behind the centre forward.

This would leave Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Muller fighting for the last spot on the right flank and it would not be surprising if, when he has to choose his best side in 2023, Julian Nagelsmann opts for one of his more fleeter-footed options.

PLAYER OF THE MATCH - Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Bayern Munich)

At 33, the journeyman centre forward is an unlikely key part of one of Europe's elite clubs but he this is the reality for the Cameroon striker. He gives Bayern a presence at centre forward which Sadio Mane, for all his qualities, does not. His goal was textbook centre forward play, holding off defenders to play the ball wide and then meeting the cross in the middle to turn home.

PLAYER RATINGS

Hoffenheim: Baumann 7; Akpoguma 7, Kabak 6, Nsoki 6; Skov 7, Geiger 6, Angelino 6; Promel 6, Baumgartner 6; Rutter 7, Dabbur 6.. subs: Kramaric 6, Kaderabek 6, Bischof 6, Rudy 6, Stiller 6.

Bayern Munich: Ulreich 7; Pavard 7, Upamecano 7, de Ligt 7, Davies 6; Kimmich 7, Goretzka 6; Gnabry 7,Musiala 7, Coman 6; Choupo-Moting 8*.. subs: Mane 6, Tel 6, Sabitzer 6, Mazraoui 6, Gravenberch 6.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

17' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Musiala is so cool. A corner was met by Goretzka on the six-yard box and comes to the young forward at the back post and where others may have panicked, he calmly took the ball on his chest and side-footed into the roof of the net.

22' GREAT CHANCE FOR GORETZKA! Choupo-Mouting with a fine square ball in the box and a lackadaisical shot by the midfielder was blocked by Baumann before Musiala's follow up header was cleared by Akpoguma.

26' ULREICH DENIES GEORGINIO! Baumgartner was angry he did not square the ball after a fine piece of skill beat Upamecano but on close inspection it would have crept inside the near post but for the keeper's outstretched leg.

39' GOAL FOR BAYERN! Choupo-Moting passes the ball wide to Gnabry and then races to the six-yard box to steer in the incoming cross at the near post.

KEY STAT

33 - Joshua Kimmich has now surpassed Mario Basler as the Bundesliga player with most goals coming from his corners.

