Callum Hudson-Odoi has revealed the anguish he suffered behind the scenes at Chelsea which contributed to his loan departure from the club.

Hudson-Odoi - one of the club's highly-rated academy prospects - broke out in 2018/19, but his trajectory had as many ups as downs as he struggled to convince a series of the club's managers to play him consistently, with one of them - Thomas Tuchel - admitting his role in this situation last year.

As such, Hudson-Odoi took the decision to move to Bayer Leverkusen last summer in a bid to rediscover his best and gain regular minutes.

Talking to BBC Sport , the 21-year-old winger said: "There were a lot of times when things were very good [at Chelsea] and you enjoy every part of it. And there were times and you think, 'what have I done wrong? Or what am I doing wrong not to be playing?'

"Sometimes it was difficult and frustrating. You are sitting on the bench or might not even be in the squad and then you're like 'what on earth have I done to deserve that?'

"I train well every day, I give my all in every game, but then I don't get picked. Of course if there are other players doing well in your position, they should get picked as well, but at the same time, you always want to fight for your position and have a fair chance."

As a result of his struggles at Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi also found it difficult to keep his place in Gareth Southgate's England squad after he had earned his initial three caps in 2019.

His continuing absence led some to think he may switch allegiance to Ghana, for whom he also qualifies, but Hudson-Odoi doesn't seem close to a decision yet.

"Nothing I would say at the moment on camera, I would love to tell you, but I couldn't say," he said.

"At the moment it's more just focusing on the best I can do here. You never know what will happen in the future.

"Obviously the Ghana-England situation has been on my mind for a while. But I think right now it was more of the focus of coming here, really getting myself back into shape, playing a lot of games and just feeling like myself. Right now my mind is just open."

All of which leaves Hudson-Odoi in a period where the next nine months could be crucial in the overall evolution of his career.

It doesn't look like being a particularly easy ride in Germany, with Leverkusen already on their second manager this season - Xabi Alonso replaced Gerardo Seoane earlier this month - and the club just outside the relegation zone.

Nonetheless, Hudson-Odoi is relishing the choice he made to broaden his horizons, and is phlegmatic about what happens next.

He said: "I've always looked to the Bundesliga and thought to myself it would be a good place to try something new, a different experience.

"It makes you mature much quicker, especially when you have to do things here by yourself. I'm trying to cook a bit more and have been watching different stuff or I'll call my mum over FaceTime and ask her if I'm doing things correctly.

"Game time was the whole reason why I came. I wanted to develop and be a bit more responsible about stuff.

"I think you could come over here and think 'OK, you've won some trophies at Chelsea', but you don't want to have that mentality. You want to win more and try to help the team.

"At Chelsea, I felt like I was being a bit safe and not really wanting to drive past players but now I feel the confidence of doing all that is back.

"I don't know what the future holds. Obviously, at the end of the season I'll go back to Chelsea regardless and we'll see what happens from there. That's where I've always been since I was a kid.

"I always look at stuff as a learning curve, never negative. It's always a learning factor for what you do next time.

"My main focus right now is being here and helping the team as much as possible. I don't see that far down the line yet."

The view from Germany

We consulted Eurosport Germany's Christoph Niederkofler to understand how Hudson-Odoi has been perceived so far at his new club.

"Callum Hudson-Odoi got off to a good start at Bayer Leverkusen, making an assist in his first game," Niederkofler said. "But the Englishman fell a little short of expectations after that and did not (yet) become the difference-maker they wanted him to be.

"But that is also due to the fact that Leverkusen is currently in a serious crisis. So it's not so much up to him, especially since they are still to be convinced of his qualities.

"He performed very well in the 4-0 win against Schalke, but was then held back by an injury.

"He was in the starting XI in four of seven games in the Bundesliga. Should he be fit, Xabi Alonso will probably continue to rely on him and his strengths.

"Chelsea have the option of bringing Hudson-Odoi back in January. However, it is not yet clear whether this will happen."

