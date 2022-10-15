Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bundesliga / Matchday 10
Deutsche Bank Park / 15.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
962120
2
SC FreiburgSCF
953118
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
944116
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
951316
5
Werder BremenSVW
943215
8
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
942314
15
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
92258
Latest news

Bundesliga

Modeste nets dramatic late goal as BVB snatch point against Bayern in Der Klassiker

08/10/2022 at 22:21

Bundesliga

Mane breaks drought as Bayern hit four past Leverkusen to get back on track

30/09/2022 at 20:44

