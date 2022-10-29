Eintracht Frankfurt - Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Deutsche Bank Park / 29.10.2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
4-2-1-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
Borussia Dortmund logo
Borussia Dortmund jersey
Borussia Dortmund
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1172223
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1164122
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1163221
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1162320
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
1161419
Latest news

Bundesliga

Musiala on target as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim and close gap on leaders

22/10/2022 at 15:33

Bundesliga

Bellingham scores twice as Dortmund thrash Stuttgart

22/10/2022 at 16:03

