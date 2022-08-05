Eintracht Frankfurt - FC Bayern Munich

Bundesliga / Matchday 1
Deutsche Bank Park / 05.08.2022
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Frankfurt
FC Bayern Munich
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC KölnKOE
00000
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
00000
1
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
00000
1
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
00000
1
Borussia DortmundBVB
00000
1
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
00000
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
00000
