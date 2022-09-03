Eintracht Frankfurt - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga / Matchday 5
Deutsche Bank Park / 03.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
4-5-1
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
4-5-1
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
RB Leipzig logo
RB Leipzig jersey
RB Leipzig
1

Wins

4

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

RB Leipzig

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
431010
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
431010
3
SC FreiburgSCF
43019
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
43019
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
43019
9
RB LeipzigRBL
41215
11
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
41215
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

Bundesliga

Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum

21/08/2022 at 17:59

Related matches

Borussia Dortmund
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
19:30
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
SC Freiburg
03/09
VfL Bochum
-
-
Werder Bremen
03/09
1. FC Union Berlin
-
-
FC Bayern Munich
03/09

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 3 September 2022.

Catch the latest Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.