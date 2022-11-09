Eintracht Frankfurt - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Deutsche Bank Park / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/eintracht-frankfurt/teamcenter.shtml
Eintracht Frankfurt
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3

Wins

1

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Eintracht Frankfurt

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1494131
2
SC FreiburgSCF
1383227
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1382326
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1481525
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1372423
10
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1353518
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund downed by Wolfsburg as away day troubles continue

34 minutes ago

Bundesliga

Musiala and Choupo-Moting lift Bayern to scrappy win at Hertha

05/11/2022 at 17:07

Related matches

VfB Stuttgart
1
1
Hertha Berlin
55'
VfL Bochum
2
0
Borussia M’gladbach
55'
FC Bayern Munich
4
1
Werder Bremen
59'
1. FC Köln
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
09/11

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Eintracht Frankfurt and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 9 November 2022.

Catch the latest Eintracht Frankfurt and TSG 1899 Hoffenheim news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.