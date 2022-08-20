FC Augsburg - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Bundesliga / Matchday 3
WWK ARENA / 20.08.2022
FC Augsburg
Not started
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
Lineups

FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
3-5-2
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Augsburg logo
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
1. FSV Mainz 05 logo
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
4

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Augsburg

1. FSV Mainz 05

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
22006
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
22006
3
1. FC KölnKOE
21104
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
21104
5
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
21104
6
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
21104
9
FC AugsburgFCA
21013
Latest news

Bundesliga

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens – The next English jewel for Borussia Dortmund

16/08/2022 at 13:58

Bundesliga

Bayern Munich cruise to win over Wolfsburg

14/08/2022 at 18:13

