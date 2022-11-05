FC Augsburg - Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga / Matchday 13
WWK ARENA / 05.11.2022
FC Augsburg
Not started
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
Lineups

FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4-4-2
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Augsburg

Eintracht Frankfurt

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1282226
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1274125
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1273224
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1271422
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1262420
13
FC AugsburgFCA
1242614
Latest news

Bundesliga

Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt

29/10/2022 at 18:45

Bundesliga

Bayern put six past Mainz to move top of Bundesliga

29/10/2022 at 16:11

