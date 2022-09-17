FC Augsburg - FC Bayern Munich

Bundesliga / Matchday 7
WWK ARENA / 17.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-augsburg/teamcenter.shtml
FC Augsburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Lineups

FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
3-5-2
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Augsburg logo
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

FC Augsburg

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
642014
2
SC FreiburgSCF
641113
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
633012
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
640212
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
640212
13
FC AugsburgFCA
62046
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund miss chance to go top after defeat at Leipzig

10/09/2022 at 15:45

Bundesliga

Guirassy nets late penalty as Bayern held at home by Stuttgart

10/09/2022 at 21:17

