FC Augsburg - RB Leipzig

Bundesliga / Matchday 11
WWK ARENA / 22.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-augsburg/teamcenter.shtml
FC Augsburg
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rb-leipzig/teamcenter.shtml
RB Leipzig
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1072123
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1054119
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1053218
4
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
1052317
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1052317
10
RB LeipzigRBL
1043315
12
FC AugsburgFCA
1041513
Latest news

Bundesliga

Haberer at the double as Union Berlin stun Borussia Dortmund to extend Bundesliga lead

16/10/2022 at 17:52

Bundesliga

Rampant Bayern leapfrog Freiburg with thumping win

16/10/2022 at 19:38

