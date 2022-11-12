FC Augsburg - VfL Bochum

Bundesliga / Matchday 15
WWK ARENA / 12.11.2022
FC Augsburg
Not started
-
-
VfL Bochum
Lineups

FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4-5-1
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Augsburg logo
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
VfL Bochum logo
VfL Bochum jersey
VfL Bochum
1

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Augsburg

VfL Bochum

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1494131
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1483327
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1483327
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1482426
5
RB LeipzigRBL
1474325
14
FC AugsburgFCA
1443715
17
VfL BochumBOC
14311010
Latest news

Bundesliga

Gnabry hits hat-trick as Bayern put six past Werder Bremen

09/11/2022 at 08:14

Bundesliga

Dortmund downed by Wolfsburg as away day troubles continue

08/11/2022 at 20:14

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between FC Augsburg and VfL Bochum with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 12 November 2022.

