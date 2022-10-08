FC Augsburg - VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 9
WWK ARENA / 08.10.2022
FC Augsburg
Not started
-
-
VfL Wolfsburg
Lineups

FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4-4-2
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Augsburg logo
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Augsburg

VfL Wolfsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
2
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
843115
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
850315
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
842214
10
FC AugsburgFCA
840412
13
VfL WolfsburgWOB
82248
