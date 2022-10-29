FC Bayern Munich - 1. FSV Mainz 05

Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Allianz Arena / 29.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fsv-mainz-05/teamcenter.shtml
1. FSV Mainz 05
Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-2-1-3
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
1. FSV Mainz 05 logo
1. FSV Mainz 05 jersey
1. FSV Mainz 05
3

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

1. FSV Mainz 05

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1172223
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1164122
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1163221
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1162320
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
1161419
6
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
1153318
Latest news

Bundesliga

Musiala on target as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim and close gap on leaders

22/10/2022 at 15:33

Bundesliga

Bellingham scores twice as Dortmund thrash Stuttgart

22/10/2022 at 16:03

