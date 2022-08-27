FC Bayern Munich - Borussia M’gladbach

Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Allianz Arena / 27.08.2022
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
Borussia M’gladbach
Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-4-2
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

Borussia M’gladbach

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
33009
2
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
32107
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
32107
4
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
32107
5
SC FreiburgSCF
32016
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum

21/08/2022 at 17:59

Bundesliga

Burke scores in 95th minute to complete Werder Bremen comeback win at Dortmund

20/08/2022 at 16:16

