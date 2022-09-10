FC Bayern Munich - VfB Stuttgart

Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Allianz Arena / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfb-stuttgart/teamcenter.shtml
VfB Stuttgart
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-4-2
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-4-2
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
VfB Stuttgart logo
VfB Stuttgart jersey
VfB Stuttgart
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

VfB Stuttgart

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
540112
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
540112
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
532011
4
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
532011
5
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
531110
12
VfB StuttgartVFB
50414
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund nick narrow win over Hoffenheim to go top thanks to Reus strike

02/09/2022 at 20:58

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

Related matches

Werder Bremen
-
-
FC Augsburg
19:30
Hertha Berlin
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
10/09
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
-
-
1. FSV Mainz 05
10/09
RB Leipzig
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
10/09

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 10 September 2022.

Catch the latest FC Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.