FC Bayern Munich - VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 2
Allianz Arena / 14.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-4-2
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-3-3
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-4-2
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

VfL Wolfsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Borussia DortmundBVB
22006
2
1. FC KölnKOE
21104
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
4
SC FreiburgSCF
21013
5
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
11003
13
VfL WolfsburgWOB
10101
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund score three in 11 minutes to overcome Freiburg

19 hours ago

Bundesliga

Reus strikes to give Dortmund win over Leverkusen in opener

07/08/2022 at 12:53

