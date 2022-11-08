FC Bayern Munich - Werder Bremen

Bundesliga / Matchday 14
Allianz Arena / 08.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/werder-bremen/teamcenter.shtml
Werder Bremen
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-2-1-3
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-2-1-3
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
Werder Bremen logo
Werder Bremen jersey
Werder Bremen
4

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1384128
2
SC FreiburgSCF
1383227
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1382326
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1381425
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1372423
7
Werder BremenSVW
1363421
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Musiala and Choupo-Moting lift Bayern to scrappy win at Hertha

05/11/2022 at 17:07

Bundesliga

Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt

29/10/2022 at 18:45

Related matches

VfL Wolfsburg
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
08/11
VfB Stuttgart
-
-
Hertha Berlin
08/11
VfL Bochum
-
-
Borussia M’gladbach
08/11
1. FC Köln
-
-
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
09/11

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between FC Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:30 on 8 November 2022.

Catch the latest FC Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.