FC Schalke 04 - 1. FC Union Berlin

Bundesliga / Matchday 4
Veltins-Arena / 27.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/schalke-04/teamcenter.shtml
FC Schalke 04
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Lineups

FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-4-2
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
1

Wins

3

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

FC Schalke 04

1. FC Union Berlin

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
33009
2
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
32107
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
32107
4
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
32107
5
SC FreiburgSCF
32016
13
FC Schalke 04S04
30212
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane at the double as ruthless Bayern put seven past sorry VfL Bochum

21/08/2022 at 17:59

Bundesliga

Burke scores in 95th minute to complete Werder Bremen comeback win at Dortmund

20/08/2022 at 16:16

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Union Berlin with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 27 August 2022.

Catch the latest FC Schalke 04 and 1. FC Union Berlin news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

