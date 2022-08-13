FC Schalke 04 - Borussia M’gladbach

Bundesliga / Matchday 2
Veltins-Arena / 13.08.2022
FC Schalke 04
Borussia M’gladbach
Lineups

FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
Borussia M’gladbach logo
Borussia M’gladbach jersey
Borussia M’gladbach
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Schalke 04

Borussia M’gladbach

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
2
SC FreiburgSCF
11003
3
1. FC KölnKOE
11003
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
11003
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
11003
14
FC Schalke 04S04
10010
