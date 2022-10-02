FC Schalke 04 - FC Augsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 8
Veltins-Arena / 02.10.2022
FC Schalke 04
Not started
-
-
FC Augsburg
Lineups

FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-5-1
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4-5-1
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-5-1
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
FC Augsburg logo
FC Augsburg jersey
FC Augsburg
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

FC Schalke 04

FC Augsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
2
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
843115
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
850315
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
842214
12
FC AugsburgFCA
73049
15
FC Schalke 04S04
71336
Latest news

Bundesliga

Mane breaks drought as Bayern hit four past Leverkusen to get back on track

19 hours ago

Bundesliga

Mr Happy or Nagger-in-chief? What must Nagelsmann do to stop the rot at Bayern?

Yesterday at 17:25

