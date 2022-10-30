FC Schalke 04 - SC Freiburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 12
Veltins-Arena / 30.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/schalke-04/teamcenter.shtml
FC Schalke 04
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sc-freiburg/teamcenter.shtml
SC Freiburg
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-2-1-3
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-2-1-3
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
4-2-1-3
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-2-1-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
FC Schalke 04 logo
FC Schalke 04 jersey
FC Schalke 04
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

FC Schalke 04

SC Freiburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1274125
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1172223
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1163221
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1162320
5
RB LeipzigRBL
1254319
18
FC Schalke 04S04
111376
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bayern put six past Mainz to move top of Bundesliga

17 minutes ago

Bundesliga

Musiala on target as Bayern Munich beat Hoffenheim and close gap on leaders

22/10/2022 at 15:33

Related matches

Eintracht Frankfurt
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
17:30
1. FC Union Berlin
-
-
Borussia M’gladbach
30/10
1. FC Köln
-
-
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
30/10
VfL Wolfsburg
4
0
VfL Bochum

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between FC Schalke 04 and SC Freiburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 30 October 2022.

Catch the latest FC Schalke 04 and SC Freiburg news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.