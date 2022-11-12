Hertha Berlin - 1. FC Köln

Bundesliga / Matchday 15
Olympiastadion / 12.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hertha-bsc/teamcenter.shtml
Hertha Berlin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-koln/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Köln
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-5-1
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hertha Berlin logo
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
1. FC Köln logo
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hertha Berlin

1. FC Köln

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1494131
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1483327
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1483327
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1482426
5
RB LeipzigRBL
1474325
12
1. FC KölnKOE
1445517
16
Hertha BerlinBSC
1425711
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Gnabry hits hat-trick as Bayern put six past Werder Bremen

09/11/2022 at 08:14

Bundesliga

Dortmund downed by Wolfsburg as away day troubles continue

08/11/2022 at 20:14

Related matches

Borussia M’gladbach
-
-
Borussia Dortmund
19:30
FC Augsburg
-
-
VfL Bochum
12/11
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
-
-
VfB Stuttgart
12/11
Werder Bremen
-
-
RB Leipzig
12/11

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Hertha Berlin and 1. FC Köln with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 12 November 2022.

Catch the latest Hertha Berlin and 1. FC Köln news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.