Hertha Berlin - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bundesliga / Matchday 6
Olympiastadion / 10.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hertha-bsc/teamcenter.shtml
Hertha Berlin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Lineups

Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-5-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hertha Berlin logo
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Hertha Berlin

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SC FreiburgSCF
540112
2
Borussia DortmundBVB
540112
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
532011
4
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
532011
5
1. FSV Mainz 05M05
531110
13
Hertha BerlinBSC
51134
14
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
51043
Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund nick narrow win over Hoffenheim to go top thanks to Reus strike

02/09/2022 at 20:58

Bundesliga

Sane strikes late to rescue point for Bayern and maintain unbeaten start

27/08/2022 at 18:39

