Hertha Berlin - Eintracht Frankfurt

Bundesliga / Matchday 2
Olympiastadion / 13.08.2022
Hertha Berlin
Not started
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
Lineups

Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hertha Berlin logo
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
Eintracht Frankfurt logo
Eintracht Frankfurt jersey
Eintracht Frankfurt
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Hertha Berlin

Eintracht Frankfurt

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
11003
2
SC FreiburgSCF
11003
3
1. FC KölnKOE
11003
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
11003
3
Borussia M’gladbachBMG
11003
14
Hertha BerlinBSC
10010
18
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
10010
Latest news

Bundesliga

Reus strikes to give Dortmund win over Leverkusen in opener

07/08/2022 at 12:53

Bundesliga

Mane scores on his Bundesliga debut as Bayern hit six past Frankfurt in opener

05/08/2022 at 23:11

