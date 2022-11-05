Hertha Berlin - FC Bayern Munich

Bundesliga / Matchday 13
Olympiastadion / 05.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hertha-bsc/teamcenter.shtml
Hertha Berlin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayern-munchen/teamcenter.shtml
FC Bayern Munich
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hertha Berlin logo
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
FC Bayern Munich logo
FC Bayern Munich jersey
FC Bayern Munich
0

Wins

0

Draws

5

Wins

Recent matches

Hertha Berlin

FC Bayern Munich

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1282226
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1274125
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1273224
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1271422
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1262420
14
Hertha BerlinBSC
1225511
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt

29/10/2022 at 18:45

Bundesliga

Bayern put six past Mainz to move top of Bundesliga

29/10/2022 at 16:11

Related matches

Borussia M’gladbach
-
-
VfB Stuttgart
19:30
1. FSV Mainz 05
-
-
VfL Wolfsburg
05/11
Borussia Dortmund
-
-
VfL Bochum
05/11
FC Augsburg
-
-
Eintracht Frankfurt
05/11

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Hertha Berlin and FC Bayern Munich with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 5 November 2022.

Catch the latest Hertha Berlin and FC Bayern Munich news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.