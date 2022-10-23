Hertha Berlin - FC Schalke 04

Bundesliga / Matchday 11
Olympiastadion / 23.10.2022
Hertha Berlin
Not started
-
-
FC Schalke 04
Lineups

Hertha Berlin
4-5-1
FC Schalke 04
4-5-1
Hertha Berlin
4-5-1
FC Schalke 04
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hertha Berlin
FC Schalke 04
2

Wins

1

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Hertha Berlin

FC Schalke 04

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1072123
2
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1164122
3
SC FreiburgSCF
1163221
4
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1162320
5
Borussia DortmundBVB
1161419
15
Hertha BerlinBSC
101548
17
FC Schalke 04S04
101366
Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between Hertha Berlin and FC Schalke 04 with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:30 on 23 October 2022.

Catch the latest Hertha Berlin and FC Schalke 04 news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

