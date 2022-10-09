Hertha Berlin - SC Freiburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 9
Olympiastadion / 09.10.2022
Hertha Berlin
Not started
-
-
SC Freiburg
Lineups

Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
4-5-1
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hertha Berlin logo
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
SC Freiburg logo
SC Freiburg jersey
SC Freiburg
1

Wins

0

Draws

4

Wins

Recent matches

Hertha Berlin

SC Freiburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
2
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
3
FC Bayern MunichFCB
944116
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
951316
5
Werder BremenSVW
943215
15
Hertha BerlinBSC
81437
