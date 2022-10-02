Hertha Berlin - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Bundesliga / Matchday 8
Olympiastadion / 02.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hertha-bsc/teamcenter.shtml
Hertha Berlin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/hoffenheim/teamcenter.shtml
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
Lineups

Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
4-3-3
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
3-5-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Hertha Berlin logo
Hertha Berlin jersey
Hertha Berlin
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim logo
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim jersey
TSG 1899 Hoffenheim
2

Wins

0

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

Hertha Berlin

TSG 1899 Hoffenheim

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Borussia DortmundBVB
860218
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
852117
3
SC FreiburgSCF
852117
4
FC Bayern MunichFCB
843115
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
842214
6
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
741213
14
Hertha BerlinBSC
71336
