Jamie Byone-Gittens may well be an U19 champion for both Borussia Dortmund and England, but ahead of the new season all the attention at Signal-Iduna Park was on the likes of Sebastien Haller, Karim Adeyemi and Nico Schlotterbeck.

It’s understandable, of course, the Englishman didn’t go to Westphalia for tens of millions of Euros, but he has been elevated into the first-team squad. The winger, who came to Dortmund from Manchester City in 2020 won two titles whilst in the youth section.

The rapid development of Bynoe-Gittens shows that the success he enjoyed at youth level is just a taster of what is to come.

But yet still it was remarkable on Friday night that Dortmund coach Edin Terzic would turn to a talent who has just four Bundesliga appearances to his name when trying to salvage the game on Friday night against Freiburg when his team was 1-0 down. But that is exactly what happened.

Bynoe-Gittens came on in the 64th minute, and in the 76th minute he scored – with a big helping hand from Freiburg goalkeeper Mark Flekken – to make it 1-1. “It was important that he didn’t just slot in when he came in but tried to make the difference,” explained Terzic after the match.

He added that he has spoken to Bynoe-Gittens about this a lot, saying he has an “incredible ability to speed up the game and resolve tight situations".

The obvious comparison?

Bynoe-Gittens took the advice of his manager to heart, and thanks to his impact, scoring goals and other actions, Dortmund were able to take away the win and keep up their 100% record. Bynoe-Gittens' quick feet certainly played a big part in Youssoufa Moukoko’s go-ahead goal.

“The best present I could have gotten for my 18th birthday,” beamed Bynoe-Gittens, who celebrated coming of age earlier in the week.

Dortmund has – once again – succeeded in introducing an English talent to the world of professional football. Unsurprisingly, this has led a lot of people to dub him “the new Sancho". Comparisons of this kind are usually not good for young players, but it’s hard not to admit the remarkable parallels.

Both hail from London, joined Dortmund from Manchester City, and are represented by the agency Elite Project Group, plus both are most at home out wide.

Sancho hit the ground running at Dortmund, scoring 50 goals and, almost more importantly, 64 assists in 137 competitive games. Dortmund paid around €8 million, plus a resale clause in 2017, they then raked in €85m when he left to join Manchester United.

Sleepless and happy – JBG enjoying the moment

So is that the path that is mapped out for Bynoe-Gittens as well? Develop in Germany and then move back to the Premier League for a big sum? Until crystal balls become reliable we must merely speculate.

But the fact remains that Terzic has spiced up his squad with one of the most exciting talents in the league.

And it should stay that way for a long time. The club have extended the contract with the youngster until 2025. This ensures security for both sides.

“Jamie has always been characterised by speed and creativity, with his unpredictability in one-on-ones he gives our squad a very special element, even at his young age,” explained sporting director Sebastian Kehl.

Meanwhile, Bynoe-Gittens is simply enjoying the moment. He was “overwhelmed” after the goal against Freiburg and “to be honest, I couldn’t sleep afterwards", he said after the game. If he keeps up at this rate, he’s going to have to learn how to sleep after scoring goals.

