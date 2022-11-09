1. FC Köln - Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Bundesliga / Matchday 14
RheinEnergieStadion / 09.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-koln/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Köln
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/bayer-leverkusen/teamcenter.shtml
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-2-1-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
4-2-1-3
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Köln logo
1. FC Köln jersey
1. FC Köln
Bayer 04 Leverkusen logo
Bayer 04 Leverkusen jersey
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
1

Wins

1

Draws

3

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Köln

Bayer 04 Leverkusen

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC Bayern MunichFCB
1384128
2
SC FreiburgSCF
1383227
3
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
1382326
4
Borussia DortmundBVB
1481525
5
Eintracht FrankfurtSGE
1372423
12
1. FC KölnKOE
1345417
14
Bayer 04 LeverkusenB04
1333712
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Musiala and Choupo-Moting lift Bayern to scrappy win at Hertha

05/11/2022 at 17:07

Bundesliga

Bellingham on target as Dortmund win on the road at Eintracht Frankfurt

29/10/2022 at 18:45

Related matches

VfL Wolfsburg
1
0
Borussia Dortmund
78'
VfB Stuttgart
-
-
Hertha Berlin
19:30
VfL Bochum
-
-
Borussia M’gladbach
19:30
FC Bayern Munich
-
-
Werder Bremen
19:30

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FC Köln and Bayer 04 Leverkusen with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:30 on 9 November 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Köln and Bayer 04 Leverkusen news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.