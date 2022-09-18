1. FC Union Berlin - VfL Wolfsburg

Bundesliga / Matchday 7
Stadion An der Alten Försterei / 18.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/1-fc-union-berlin/teamcenter.shtml
1. FC Union Berlin
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vfl-wolfsburg/teamcenter.shtml
VfL Wolfsburg
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-3-3
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
3-5-2
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
1. FC Union Berlin logo
1. FC Union Berlin jersey
1. FC Union Berlin
VfL Wolfsburg logo
VfL Wolfsburg jersey
VfL Wolfsburg
1

Wins

2

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

1. FC Union Berlin

VfL Wolfsburg

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Borussia DortmundBVB
750215
2
1. FC Union BerlinFCU
642014
3
SC FreiburgSCF
641113
4
FC Bayern MunichFCB
733112
5
TSG 1899 HoffenheimTSG
640212
17
VfL WolfsburgWOB
61235
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

Bundesliga

Dortmund miss chance to go top after defeat at Leipzig

10/09/2022 at 15:45

Bundesliga

Guirassy nets late penalty as Bayern held at home by Stuttgart

10/09/2022 at 21:17

Related matches

Bayer 04 Leverkusen
1
0
Werder Bremen
80'
FC Augsburg
1
0
FC Bayern Munich
82'
VfB Stuttgart
1
2
Eintracht Frankfurt
79'
Borussia Dortmund
1
0
FC Schalke 04
79'

Follow the Bundesliga live Football match between 1. FC Union Berlin and VfL Wolfsburg with Eurosport. The match starts at 14:30 on 18 September 2022.

Catch the latest 1. FC Union Berlin and VfL Wolfsburg news and find up to date Bundesliga standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.