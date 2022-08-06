DORTMUND V LEVERKUSEN - DORTMUND HOLD ON FOR SLENDER WIN

Bundesliga / Matchday 1
Signal Iduna Park / 06.08.2022
Borussia Dortmund
Completed
1
0
1
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    Updated 06/08/2022 at 18:27 GMT
    90+5'
    BAKKER GOES INTO THE BOOK
    A frustrated foul on Bellingham.
    90+4'
    REUS SHOOTS HIS FREE KICK WELL WIDE
    Much to the relief of makeshift keeper Tapsoba
    90'
    RED CARD FOR HRADECKY
    The Leverkusen keeper caught the ball just outside the box under pressure from Reus and after a VAR check a free kick and a red card have been given.
    Lukáš Hrádecký
    Red card
    Lukáš Hrádecký
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    Bayer 04 Leverkusen
    85'
    WONDERFUL FIRST TOUCH FROM WOLF
    Curling an effort from 25 yards that had Hradecky beaten but flew just wide of the post.
    84'
    CAN AND WOLF COME ON FOR DORTMUND
    Guerreiro and Malen are replaced.
    81'
    BALL IN DORTMUND NET AGAIN BUT OFFSIDE ONCE MORE
    Azmoun's low centre was put into his own net by Schlotterbeck but the substitute was offside.
    77'
    DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LEVERKUSEN
    Amiri and Bakker come on for Palacios and Hincapie.
    72'
    Live comment icon
    SCHLOTTERBECK GETS A YELLOW CARD
    A bit of a naughty foul on Frimpong is punished.
    69'
    Live comment icon
    ANOTHER GREAT CHANCE FOR SCHICK
    He could have Leverkusen in front in the space of the last few minutes but after Azmoun's fantastic touch to set him up, his effort was blocked by a fantastic block from the legs of Kobel who raced off his line.
    67'
    Live comment icon
    AZMOUN COMES ON FOR DEMIRBAY
    65'
    BELLINGHAM SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
    But it flies high over the bar.
    64'
    SCHICK SHOULD HAVE LEVELLED
    He escaped the pair of centre backs to meet the low inswinging cross from Diaby at the six-yard box but his shot flies straight into Kobel's breadbasket.
    62'
    DAHOUD SHOOTS FROM LONG RANGE
    But Hradecky watches the ball go comfortably wide of the goal.
    56'
    HINCAPIE GOES INTO THE BOOK
    Play went on a fair bit after his foul but the referee did not forget his indiscretion.
    53'
    Live comment icon
    BALL IN THE NET BUT OFFSIDE!
    Schick's effort was parried straight to Palacios who heads home but he was just offside.
    50'
    Live comment icon
    GOOD STOP FROM HRADECKY
    Fine jinky run from Malen to the by-line and then pulled back to the six-yard box where Hazard shot with his left foot centrally allowing the Leverkusen stopper to push it away.
    46'
    Live comment icon
    HLOZEK ON FOR BELLARABI AT HALF TIME
    46'
    Live comment icon
    DORTMUND GET SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
    HALF TIME
    DORTMUND IN FRONT, BUT JOB NOT DONE YET
    Leverkusen remain a dangerous prospect on the break.
    44'
    DEMIRBAY AIMS FOR DIABY IN MIDDLE
    But Meunier gets back to intercept and deny a point-blank chance.