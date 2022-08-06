DORTMUND V LEVERKUSEN - DORTMUND HOLD ON FOR SLENDER WIN
Bundesliga / Matchday 1
Signal Iduna Park / 06.08.2022
Advertisement
Ad
90+5'
BAKKER GOES INTO THE BOOK
A frustrated foul on Bellingham.
90+4'
REUS SHOOTS HIS FREE KICK WELL WIDE
Much to the relief of makeshift keeper Tapsoba
90'
RED CARD FOR HRADECKY
The Leverkusen keeper caught the ball just outside the box under pressure from Reus and after a VAR check a free kick and a red card have been given.
Red card
Lukáš Hrádecký
Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Saves by Goalkeeper2
Fouls1
Free Kicks2
Red Cards1
85'
WONDERFUL FIRST TOUCH FROM WOLF
Curling an effort from 25 yards that had Hradecky beaten but flew just wide of the post.
84'
CAN AND WOLF COME ON FOR DORTMUND
Guerreiro and Malen are replaced.
81'
BALL IN DORTMUND NET AGAIN BUT OFFSIDE ONCE MORE
Azmoun's low centre was put into his own net by Schlotterbeck but the substitute was offside.
77'
DOUBLE CHANGE FOR LEVERKUSEN
Amiri and Bakker come on for Palacios and Hincapie.
72'
SCHLOTTERBECK GETS A YELLOW CARD
A bit of a naughty foul on Frimpong is punished.
69'
ANOTHER GREAT CHANCE FOR SCHICK
He could have Leverkusen in front in the space of the last few minutes but after Azmoun's fantastic touch to set him up, his effort was blocked by a fantastic block from the legs of Kobel who raced off his line.
67'
AZMOUN COMES ON FOR DEMIRBAY
65'
BELLINGHAM SHOOTS FROM THE EDGE OF THE BOX
But it flies high over the bar.
64'
SCHICK SHOULD HAVE LEVELLED
He escaped the pair of centre backs to meet the low inswinging cross from Diaby at the six-yard box but his shot flies straight into Kobel's breadbasket.
62'
DAHOUD SHOOTS FROM LONG RANGE
But Hradecky watches the ball go comfortably wide of the goal.
56'
HINCAPIE GOES INTO THE BOOK
Play went on a fair bit after his foul but the referee did not forget his indiscretion.
53'
BALL IN THE NET BUT OFFSIDE!
Schick's effort was parried straight to Palacios who heads home but he was just offside.
50'
GOOD STOP FROM HRADECKY
Fine jinky run from Malen to the by-line and then pulled back to the six-yard box where Hazard shot with his left foot centrally allowing the Leverkusen stopper to push it away.
46'
HLOZEK ON FOR BELLARABI AT HALF TIME
46'
DORTMUND GET SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
HALF TIME
DORTMUND IN FRONT, BUT JOB NOT DONE YET
Leverkusen remain a dangerous prospect on the break.
44'
DEMIRBAY AIMS FOR DIABY IN MIDDLE
But Meunier gets back to intercept and deny a point-blank chance.